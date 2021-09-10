Expect strong winds, cloudy skies over Metro Cebu this weekend

GINATILAN, CEBU — Typhoon Kiko (Chanthu) continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, or habagat, bringing strong winds and cloudy skies over Metro Cebu in the next three days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan said on Friday, September 10, 2021.

“So far, iyang significant effect diri sa Cebu ang pagkusog sa atong hangin. Kusog man siya nga bagyo, so kusog pud ang iyang pag-enhance sa atong habagat,” Romeo Aguirre, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist said.

(So far, its significant effect here in Cebu is the strengthening of the winds. It is a strong typhoon, so it will also enhance the southwest monsoon.)

As of 7 a.m. Friday, Pagasa spotted Kiko 235 kilometers East of Casiguran, Aurora. It is packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center, and gustiness of up to 230 kilometers per hour as it moves 20 kilometers per hour northwestward.

Meanwhile, monsoon rains will continue to affect Western Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro while the rest of Visayas will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa’s forecast temperature for Metro Cebu will range from 26 to 31 degrees Celsius.

/bmjo

