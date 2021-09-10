PSC helps Cebu with Gymnastics Academy

The sport of gymnastics gets a boost in Cebu as the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) donated gymnastics equipment to the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu (GAC).

“We initially donated 23 rubber landing mats on Monday, and we are expected to send more equipment to get them started on their grassroots sports development,” said PSC oversight commissioner for Visayas Ramon Fernandez.

This soon-to-rise gym located at Labangon Elementary School will undergo renovation and will be retrofitted with showers, locker rooms and other facilities.

Fernandez added that the sports agency will be sending a complete set of gymnastics equipment including, balance beams, high, horizontal and parallel bars, pommel horses, flex floor systems, spotting blocks, trampolines, vaults, and spring boards, once the quarantine restriction eases up on local government units.

The GAC is also in close coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd), as it closely dedicates the gymnasiums of the Labangon Elementary School and nearby Guadalupe Elementary School for the sport.

“With about 12,000 students attending these schools, we hope that this new indoor arena will be a rich source of grassroots sports talent in the region, and develop the next Carlos Yulo who will represent the country,” added Fernandez.

Last year, the PSC also aided in the refurbishment of the Burauen Sports Complex in Leyte, and the Mindanao State University (MSU) Track Oval in Marawi City in 2018.

