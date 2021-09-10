CCPO eyes interventions for policemen after death of cop in Mabolo quarters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) plans to provide possible interventions to their personnel to help them handle the stress of their jobs, especially those policemen assigned on the ground.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy chief for operations of the CCPO, said this after a newly recruited regional policeman, who was temporarily assigned to Cebu City, died of an apparent suicide this morning, Sept. 10, inside his billeting area at a public school in Barangay Mabolo this city.

Parilla said those policemen assigned on the ground included those manning the barangay control points and monitoring the implementation of health protocols.

He said that they were still investigating what triggered the policeman to do what he did.

However, initial investigation showed that 26-year-old policeman had not been with his family in Negros Oriental for more than a year, since completing the Public Safety Basic Recruit Course until last night.

He had often told a colleague that he missed his newborn daughter so badly.

Last night, September 9, the victim was seen wandering around their billeting area and he seemed not his usual self.

His colleague also learned that the policeman had spoken with her live-in partner earlier and allegedly told her that his burdens would only lighten up once he would be able to hold his child.

His colleague also said that the policeman woke up early on Friday, September 10, at 4 a.m. and he was later found at 6 a.m. hanging on a railing in the billeting area.

His colleagues tried to resuscitate the policeman but they failed.

The Cebu City Emergency Medical Services arrived and immediately assessed that the victim was unresponsive already.

Parilla said he had already coordinated with the police officers assigned in the augmentation force from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Central Visayas (RMFB-7), where the victim was a member of.

The CCPO deputy director for operations said that he asked these police officers to talk with their personnel and check on their wellbeing from time to time.

The victim was among 250 RMFB-7 policemen temporarily assigned to Cebu City to help man control points and implement health protocols.

Parilla said that workload of policemen amid this pandemic had been a serious problem especially to newbies like the victim.

Aside from trying to find the cause that triggered the victim’s fatal action, Parilla said that they were also planning to provide assistance to the bereaved family because there was no financial assistance to be given in this kind of incident.

*****

For those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness, they can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to.

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629.



