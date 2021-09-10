The Matrix Resurrections: Meeting Keanu as Neo again after 18 years

Movie fans got their first taste of the fourth Matrix movie after the trailer for Matrix Resurrections was released online yesterday.

Keanu Reeves reprises his role as Neo, for the sci-fi movie, together with Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity character. The two are reunited after almost 18 years!

A lot of fans have already expressed their thoughts about the nearly three-minute trailer and more than anything, the video has elicited a lot of nostalgia. Matrix fans even say that it almost feels like an homage to the first “The Matrix” film which was released in 1999.

Here are some major takeaways we got from the trailer.

1. “We don’t use that word in here.“

In the first scenes of the trailer, Neo is seen talking to a therapist played by How I Met Your Mother’s main star, Neil Patrick Harris.

Neo asks, “Am I crazy?” as his pre-awoken Thomas Anderson persona and Harris’ character replies:

2. “Time to fly.”

The trailer depicts what is widely suspected to be a young Morpheus, played by the franchise’s newcomer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, telling Neo that it’s “time to fly” while handing him a red pill which Neo sees as a blue pill.

3. “Have we met?”

Given that Neo appeared to die at the end of 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions, fans are led to ponder if Reeves is playing a different or alternative iteration of Neo’s original character.

The same may also apply to Moss’ Trinity character, who doesn’t appear to recognize Reeves when they meet and shake hands in a cafe as seen in the trailer.

4. Ageless Kung Fu

Neo does take the red pill that seems to unlock the Matrix’s secrets.

It also seems to reawaken the martial arts prowess that enables him to strike his Yahya Abdul-Mateen’s character and shatters the simulated dojo they’re sparring in.

5. “Back to the Matrix”

As we are left to ponder what’s real and what’s simulated along a shifting timeline in a true Matrix fashion, another line in the trailer is making fans excited for the film.

“After all these years, to be going back to where it all started… back to the Matrix,” says another new addition to the franchise, Jonathan Groff, as the trailer ends.

What could be next for Neo in the movie?

Directed by Lana Wachowski, “The Matrix Resurrections” will be released in cinemas and on the HBO Max streaming service on December 22, 2021.

