LOOK: Scenes from the inauguration, blessing of Plaza Urdaneta in Cebu City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil “Dodong” Billones led on Friday, September 10, the inauguration and blessing of Plaza Urdaneta that is located at the Archdiocesan Shrine of San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City.

An advisory from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu states that the “plaza features the Monument of the “Kaplag” or the Finding of the Image of Santo Niño and the Monument of Fray Andres de Urdaneta, OSA.”

Urdaneta was an Augustinian priest who “helped sow the seed of Christianity in the island of Cebu which has spread all throughout the country and remains firm for 500 years,” it said.

He was described as a maritime navigator, sailor, astronomer, scientist, cosmographer, diplomat, patriot, humanist and missionary who accomplished many navigational feats during his travels.

The advisory said that Urdaneta’s most significant discovery was the “tornaviaje” or the return route from the Philippines to Mexico which marked the beginning of the Manila-Acapulco galleon trade.

“The Archdiocesan Shrine of San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish considers Fray Andres Urdaneta as the honorary parish priest,” it added.

