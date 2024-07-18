cdn mobile

PHOTOS: Flooding in some areas in northern Cebu due to heavy rain

July 18,2024 - 10:29 AM

CEBU, Philippines–Several areas in northern Cebu experienced flooding after heavy rains poured on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

In its 8 p.m. advisory on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas PRSD issued a Red Rainfall Warning Level affecting some towns in the northern part of Cebu Province and neighboring provinces, indicating that serious flooding was expected in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas.

READ MORE: LPA floods parts of northern Cebu, 1 hurt in landslide

Pagasa Mactan said that Cebu and the entire Central Visayas will continue to experience damp weather due to the southwest monsoon or habagat.

READ MORE: LPA may not hit C. Visayas but habagat to bring rains

Here are some photos and videos of the flooding in several northern Cebu areas that was caused by the heavy rain on Wednesday.

Flooded street in Barangay Busogon, San Remigio

Here’s a photo of a flooded street in Sitio Avante, Barangay Busogon, San Remigio town northern Cebu taken Wednesday afternoon, July 17.

flooding Cebu

A flooded street in Sitio Avante, Barangay Busogon, San Remigio town northern Cebu. | Manoy Juan

Raging river in Busugon, San Remigio

Here’s a video showing strong gush of water in a river in Barangay Busogon, San Remigio town in Cebu as heavy rainfall and strong winds hit several areas in the northern portion of the province on Wednesday.

Ilihan, Tabogon bridge impassable

Renato Espiritu Jubay Jr. from Brgy. Ilihan in Tabogon, Cebu shares photos of the bridge in their barangay, which was impassable due to the strong surge of floodwaters from the non-stop rain on Wednesday.

floodiong Cebu

Barangay Ilihan in Tabogon town, northern

Cadaruhan, Borbon flood

Jhake Mondigo Monsanto shared photos of the flooding that affected their home in Brgy. Cadaruhan, Borbon town in northern Cebu as a result of the rainfall on Wednesday.

Cebu flood

A photo of the flooding that affected homes in Brgy. Cadaruhan, Borbon town in northern Cebu on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Jhake Monsanto

Flooding in Brgy. Taba-Ao in Tabogon

Here are photos of the flooded areas in Sitio Ilaya, Brgy. Taba-Ao in Tabogon, Cebu, taken on Wednesday afternoon, July 17.

Cebu flood

A flooded area in Sitio Ilaya, Brgy. Taba-Ao in Tabogon, Cebu, taken on Wednesday afternoon, July 17, 2024. | Mark Puyot

 

 

