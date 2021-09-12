‘Libreng Sakay’ program to resume next week –Montealto

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The national government’s “Libreng Sakay” and service contracting program is set to resume on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

This was what Retired Colonel Eduardo Montealto Jr., director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) confirmed on Saturday, September 11.

Montealto said they had been conducting a series of discussions with the operators so as to determine the number of units that would be needed in the second phase of the program.

At least 12 operators had already signified to avail, but Montealto said the number could still change since there are others who are still undecided.

“Naa’y uban moingon nga moapil, naa’y uban nga moingon napod og dili. So wala pa ma-finalize,” he said, but stressed that the number is expected to increase by Monday, September 13.

He said other operators were still hesitant to participate who have not yet received their payouts from the first phase which ran from April to June this year.

Montealto earlier said that they would only resume the program once all those who participated in the first phase would be paid.

The regional director, however, reiterated that the central office is trying to fast track the payment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which allegedly caused the delay.

“Same ra gihapon ang mode of payment sauna. Atong cut-off sa payment is every week. Mao lang gyud sa processing kay irregular atong shipment sa documents sa central office. Pero ato pod gi-studyhan unsaon para mapaspas ang reporting sa mga operators every week,” he said.

Montealto, however, clarified that the number of units allowed to avail this time would be limited based on the allocated budget of P356 million for Central Visayas.

The national government allocated P3 billion for the said program, which is taken from the General Appropriations Act (GAA).

He added that only operators having consolidated units such as cooperatives, corporations/companies are allowed to join the service contracting program (SCP).

Buses are paid P82.50 per kilometer while modernized jeepneys and other PUJs are paid P52.50 per kilometer.

He emphasized that tourist transport services such as vans, buses, and minibuses, are dedicated services for health care workers (HCWs) while public utility buses and MPUJs are intended for authorized persons outside residences (APORs), as well as HCWs.

Montealto said they would also be studying the different routes, particularly in Metro Cebu to determine if deployment of units in these areas is also needed.

