Cebu City cops won’t recommend lifting of liquor ban despite GCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lifting the liquor ban in Cebu City is not recommended by the city’s police following their latest assessment that allowing drinking sprees in public areas is one of the major contributors to COVID-19 transmission.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of CCPO, said that this move was supported by health professionals who share the same observation with them.

Since the start of the General Community Quarantine last September 8, Parilla said that they have not recorded any violations of the liquor ban or mandated health protocols by bars and restaurants in the city.

However, Parilla said they are not putting their guards down as they continue to make sure that health protocols are strictly observed.

Parilla said that as of late, they have not apprehended any violators of the liquor ban as they continue to regularly inspect and monitor areas known to have numerous establishments that offer liquor such as Barangay Mabolo.

He, however, clarified that while drinking liquor in public is prohibited, buying liquors from establishments allowed to sell them is okay as long as these are consumed inside residences.

Meanwhile, Cebu City police say they will intensify their inspection and monitoring during weekends where the number of violators usually increases.

Local police have also observed a decline in the number of apprehensions compared to last month wherein they average at least 400 apprehensions and rescues a day.

For this week alone, they recorded at least 300 apprehensions per day. Parilla noted that the drop started in the last few days of August until now.

Majority of the most recent violations involved failure to follow the curfew hours and not wearing face masks.

Parilla said it is important to maintain the low figures in apprehensions since based on their previous assessment, the stricter they implement health protocols, the lesser the COVID-19 cases are in their respective stations and barangays. /rcg

