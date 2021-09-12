Important life lessons that we learn from our lolos and lolas

CEBU CITY, Philippines— “Paingon pa ka, pabalik nami.”

Have you ever heard of this idiomatic expression from your grandparents?

We normally hear them say this when they try to teach us an important life lesson. And they always speak from their years of experience.

As we celebrate Grandparents Day, let us take a quick rundown of some life lessons that we learn from our lolos and lolas.

Don’t compare— no matter what your life situation is, do not compare your struggles and wins with others. Focus on yourself and navigate through life with the drive to keep moving forward.

Stay humble and keep thriving— they too had their fair share of hardships. They made something out of their hard work to provide a better life for their families. They always tell us to start small, to know what it feels like to have less in life for us to better appreciate all the blessings that we now enjoy.

Live life— our lolos and lolas always push us to live life, enjoy the life that we have and even allow us to be a little mischievous at times. Life is meant to be lived, not something we should always worry about.

Save for the rainy days— grandparents are like our secret ATMs. They hand out cash to their apos as a means of showing support and telling us that they have our backs. But they will never give something we won’t need. And when they hand us the cash, they never fail to remind us “pag tigum.”

Listen, learn and execute— experiences is always the best teachers. Listen to the people around you, learn from them, and execute the good examples that they showed. Live life like it is your biggest classroom.

Laugh and be kind—they too experienced what it was like to be young. They also had their share of heartbreaks. But that didn’t stop them from having fun. Laugh hard and be kind to others. Not everyone is on the same boat that you are in. Learn to be kind and sensitive of the people around you.

Always know how to extend a hand— help in any way you can. Help no matter how small or big. Always know how to lend a hand to a friend, a family member, or a stranger in need.

We sure missed out some of the other important life lessons that we learned from our lolos and lolas.

So, why don’t you be the one to share to us the most important life lesson that you learned from your grandparents.

Sending our warmest hugs and kisses to all grandparents in the world! / dcb

