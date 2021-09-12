Shamcey Supsup survives COVID-19 with mild symptoms

Miss Universe Philippines 2011 Shamcey Supsup is now COVID-19 free after weeks of battling the disease. She considers herself lucky to have recovered at home as she and her family were already vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The beauty queen and Miss Universe Philippines Organization national director talked about her condition by showing a photo of herself on her Instagram page yesterday, Sept. 11.

“Covid-free. A few weeks ago, what we all thought was just a simple flu turned out to be [COVID-19],” Supsup said. “It came as a shock because we were all fully vaccinated but we still got infected and even had mild to moderate symptoms.”

She described the disease as a “really bad flu” and said she experienced a loss of her sense of taste and smell.

“Lucky enough, we were able to get better at home. Praying for everyone’s safety and for the pandemic to end soon,” she added.

Supsup’s recovery comes weeks before the coronation ceremony of the Miss Universe Philippines on Sept. 25. Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo will be passing on her crown to one of the 30 candidates who made it to the competition’s final roster.

The winner of the beauty pageant will be representing the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel this December.

Supsup’s condition is known as a “breakthrough infection,” a rare instance where fully vaccinated individuals get sick with less severe cases of COVID-19.

Only 0.0013% of the 9.1 million fully vaccinated individuals in the Philippines make up breakthrough infections, according to the Food and Drug Administration director-general Eric Domingo.

Health experts remind the public that while it’s possible to get infected even after getting one’s COVID-19 jabs, the shots can still prevent death and severe cases of the disease. JB

