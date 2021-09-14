Lapu-Lapu exec: 181,707 Oponganons get 1st dose of vaccine

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government has already recorded 52.49 percent of its targeted population, who have been inoculated with the first dose of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine.

Lawyer James Sayson, deputy chief of the Local Vaccination Operations Center (LVOC), said that as of September 11, 2021, the city had already vaccinated 181,707 individuals for the vaccine’s first dose.

“Expected nimo ana gud kanang imong 52.49 percent mobalik gyud na for your second dose,” Sayson said.

(It is expected for those 52.49 percent would return for the second dose.)

They also recorded 119,043 individuals, who were already fully vaccinated, which is equivalent to 34 percent.

The City is targeting around 300,000 population to be inoculated.

Sayson said that Lapu-lapu is now considered one of the cities in Central Visayas with a high vaccination rate.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan also thanked Oponganons for supporting the city’s vaccination rollout.

The city is targeting to achieve herd immunity or 70 percent of their population to be inoculated by the end of November this year.

“Makita nato nga more than 50 percent na ang atong vaccination. Pila ka percent na lang, makuha na nato ang herd immunity,” Chan said.

(We can see that we are more than 50 percent in our vaccination. We only need a few more percent, so that we can reach herd immunity.)

Currently, Lapu-Lapu City has six permanent vaccination sites, namely Hoops Dome, Island Central Mall, City Auditorium, Waterfront Airport Hotel, Marigondon National High School, and Mactan Newtown.

The city has also continued to implement their barangayan and mobile vaccination clinic that visits different barangays to conduct a vaccination of COVID-19 vaccines.

/dbs

