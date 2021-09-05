Lapu-Lapu brgy., SK execs given quota of 20 people to be vaccinated daily

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Barangay officials and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials of each barangay in Lapu-Lapu City will be given a quota of 20 people to be vaccinated daily starting Monday, Sept. 6.

This developed after the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC) agreed to implement the quota system in barangays in Lapu-Lapu City for the number of residents to be vaccinated daily.

However, Lawyer James Sayson, deputy for Local Vaccination Operations Center (LVOC), said that such a move came out during their virtual meeting on Friday, September 3.

Sayson said the quota was 10 persons for officials of the barangay and 10 persons for officials of SK.

He said that he only suggested implementing a quota system during the meeting due to the low turnout of people visiting the vaccination sites in the city.

He also clarified that he did not give the quota to the barangay officials and the SK officials.

“Dili ako’y naghatag ug quota no. I suggested it didto sa DILG nga maghatag og quota nga 10 per barangay official, including SK (Sangguniang Kabataan), so that’s about 20 ka tawo per barangay,” Sayson said.

He reiterated that the quota system would be implemented on Monday, September 6 and they would evaluate on Wednesday if each barangay would be able to meet the quota that had been required of them.

If ever a barangay would fail to meet the quota, Sayson said that it would be up to DILG if they would impose sanctions against the barangay.

“It’s up to DILG, whether the DILG will issue show-cause or unsa (or what),” he said.

/dbs

