Cloudy Tuesday with a chance of rain — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and rains are expected nationwide on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and localized thunderstorms, the state weather bureau said.

Palawan and parts of Visayas and Mindanao will experience cloudy and rainy weather as the ITCZ remains the dominant weather system in the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported in its early morning update.

“Sa kasalukuyan ang Intertropical Convergence Zone o ITCZ ang remaining weather system ngayon sa bansa na nakaka-apekto at magdadala ng pag-ulan sa ilang bahagi ng Palawan, Visayas at Mindanao,” Pagasa weather specialist Ariel Rojas said.

(The Intertropical Convergence Zone is the remaining weather system in the country which would bring rains to parts of Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.)

Pagasa said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced in Palawan, Central and Western Visayas, Caraga Administrative Region and Northern Mindanao.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have cloudy skies and isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa added.

Meanwhile, no gale warning was raised in any of the seaboards nationwide.

