Cloudy Friday with a chance of rain nationwide — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Most parts of the country including Metro Manila will experience rainy weather on Friday, August 27, 2021, due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

“Sa kasalukuyan, ang malaking bahagi ng bansa ay nakakaranas ng maulap na kalangitan pati mga pag-ulan dahil sa epekto ng ITCZ o intertropical convergence zone,” said Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

(Currently, most parts of the country will experience cloudy skies and rains due to the effects of the ITCZ.)

Pagasa said the ITCZ will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Metro Manila, Bulacan, Isabela, Aurora, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon), Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), Bicol region, Western and Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

The rest of the country is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with possible rain showers.

