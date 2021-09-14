Cebu City ready to host November Bar Exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government assured the Supreme Court that the city is prepared to host the 2021 Bar examinations in November.

The city officials met with representatives of the Supreme Court on September 13, 2021 to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Bar Exams, wherein at least 1,800 students will be taking the exams in three major university campuses.

The University of San Jose Recoletos-Basak Campus is expected to accommodate a maximum of 600 examinees, the University of Cebu School of Law can accommodate 1,000 examinees, and the University of San Carlos School of Law and Governance can accommodate 200 slots.

City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., assured the public that the Cebu City government will provide full support for the first regionally held Bar Examinations.

“Nangayo ang taga Supreme Court og suporta sa Cebu City Government alang sa pagpahigayon sa maong exam alang niadtong mga buot mag-abogado ug daling nipasalig si Attorney Casas kanila nga kun unsa man ang resources nga gikinahanglan atol sa Bar Exam, andam mohatag ang siyudad ubos sa pamunoan ni Mayor Edgar Labella niini,” the city government in a statement.

Since this will be the first Bar Examinations to be held in the city in three separate campuses as well, the city government is expected to provide security, assistance, and others to the three universities and the examinees.

The examinations are set on November 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2021.

The examinations were moved to the regions due to the constraints of the community quarantines in the country due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic disallowing examinees to travel to the capital for the exams.

The examinations are expected to be health protocol compliant, but no regulations are set yet for examinees.

