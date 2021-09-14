PBB releases monthly stipend for nurses

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cash incentives for nurses who were recently hired and deployed in hospitals to take care of COVID patients have been released.

The Project Balik Buhay (PBB) on Monday, September 13, 2021, turned over the first tranche of monetary allowance and benefits they promised to nurses who helped in responding to Cebu’s ‘third wave’ of COVID-19 infections.

“The PBB SalBaBida Program, (Salary and Bonus Assistance for our Bidas) has released the first monthly allowance of P15,000 to the Nurses employed by the participating PBB Private Hospitals for August 2021, following the agreed-upon program requirements,” portions of the press release from the Office of the Presidential Assistant of the Visayas (OPAV) read.

Organizations under PBB pledged to provide P15,000 of monthly cash allowance, for two months, to nurses hired and assigned in partner hospitals to attend to infected patients.

It was not mentioned as to how many nurses will be receiving the monetary assistance.

To recall, local officials claimed that the lack of healthcare workers led to Cebu’s privately owned hospitals being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

In turn, they dangled cash incentives to ramp up the recruitment of licensed nurses.

PBB, however, disclosed that nurses who were not able to render a full month of service to COVID-19 patients may not be able to receive the full amount of P15,00.

“Nurses who may not be able to render a full month assignment attending to Covid patients, the allowance will be computed proportionately based on the number of working hours rendered,” they explained.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

Capitol pledges P10k incentives for DOH-hired nurses

Private sector pledge to give nurses P15k monthly allowance

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy