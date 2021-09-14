CCPO exec reminds public: Karaoke singing during school hours prohibited

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police here are reminding the public that karaoke singing is prohibited during school hours.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that this would be included in their implementation plan along with the Oplan Balik Skwela in Cebu City since classes in public schools started on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Parilla added that they will start their information drive as soon as their implementation plan will be finalized. Parilla said that prohibition of karaoke use in Cebu City was already included in the City Ordinance No. 1940 or the Anti-Noise Ordinance.

This means that the use of karaoke and sound systems either for singing or playing music is prohibited from Mondays to Saturdays.

Accordingly, those who will violate said ordinance will pay fines ranging from P1,000 to P5,000 pesos or imprisonment for not more than six months.

Parilla reiterated the need for this prohibition for both students having online classes and taking modules to provide them a conducive learning atmosphere where they could focus on their tasks.

“If you can recall, atoang city director ang nag recommend ana ngadto sa atoang mga konsehal sa syudad para magbuhat og ordinansa para sa atoang kabataan nga nag skwela, especially karon nga naa ra sila sa ilang panimalay,” Parilla said.

(If you can recall, the city director recommended to the city councilors to make an ordinance for the students, especially these days that they are studying in their respective houses.)

“Kung sa ilang panimalay, walay kahapsay, gubot, daghang saba, so dili ka concentrate ang atoang mga estudyante sa ilang pag tuon bisan ni og module or online class ba ni, makaepekto gihapon ni,” he added.

(If they are in their houses, there is no peace, chaotic, and noisy, so they could not concentrate our students in their studies regardless if it’s modules or online classes, they will still be affected.)

Parilla said that the barangay plays a vital role in re-implementing this ordinance since they are those who are familiar with their respective areas and constituents. The city policemen are coordinating with all the barangays here as they start their information drive on this matter.

