Steffi Aberasturi brings Holy image of Sto. Niño to her Miss Universe Philippines journey

DALAGUETE, Cebu—Steffi Rose Aberasturi, Cebu Province’s bet for the Miss Universe Philippines 2021, is so much more than a pretty face.

Aside from her queenly duties helping small entrepreneurs get social media exposure, this 26-year-old Cebuana is also a devotee of the Señor Sto. Niño.

On Monday, September 14, the 29 official candidates for the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 received their sashes.

In an Instagram post, Aberasturi uploaded photos of her “Cebu Province” sash with the holy image of Señor Santo Niño.

She also uploaded a mirror selfie of herself in an all-white workout attire wearing her sash.

She shared her excitement with her followers as she starts her lock-in taping with the other ladies in Manila.

“Been looking forward to officially start this journey of sisterhood! Finally, this is it! I can finally post “checked in to day 1 of Miss Universe Philippines with my Niño!” 😍

Having had such a blast here since last night with nonstop chikas and catching up with my MUP sisters. It’s amazing how everyone’s so welcoming and nice – making the experience super fun.

It still feels like a dream to be finally here. Feels so surreal to see my very own Cebu Province sash for the first time. This is going to be quite an adventure and with the sisterhood, new-formed friendships, and with the guidance of Sto. Niño, I’m sure this life-changing experience is gonna be one for the books.

More exciting things lie ahead for us and we sure can’t wait to share them with everyone. For now, got to do my daily workout. Need to burn those carbs after indulging in a gastronomic feast here!” she said in her post.

Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo City will crown her successor on finals night this September 25, 2021. The venue is yet to be announced.

The winner will represent the Philippines at the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel in December 2021. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy