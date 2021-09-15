2 young Cebuana gymnasts to vie in Georgia online tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two young Cebuana gymnasts Noem Drexel Krixie Guades and Dominique Rylen Labides of the Ritmik Jimnastiks La Sugbo will strut their wares in the New Look Cup 2021: Online International Tournament, a rhythmic gymnastics competition in Tbilisi, Georgia from November 6 to 7.

Last month, Ritmik Jimnastiks La Sugbo of head coach Darlene Dela Pisa, the mother of Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist Daniela Reggie Dela Pisa vied in the Gensan Gymnastics Virtual International Cup 2021.

Guades and Labides win medals in the said competition.

The 11-year old Labides of the University of San Carlos (USC) topped the pre-junior 10-11 years old class.

The 10-year old Guades, meanwhile, of the University of Cebu (UC) grabbed third place in the pre-junior 12-13 years old category.

Both Cebuana gymnasts are expected to compete in the same age group in the upcoming international rhythmic gymnastics event.

They are not new in international gymnastics tournaments.

They are part of the team that vied in numerous online international gymnastics meets which paved the way for Cebu’s brand of rhythmic gymnastics to be showcased in the international scene.

According to Dela Pisa, both Guades and Labides joined her team in 2019. They might be relatively new to gymnastics, but they already showed a lot of potential according to their coach.

She expects both her gymnasts to perform well in the event as they continued to train privately despite the strict quarantine restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. /rcg

