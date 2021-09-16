Cloudy skies and rain over Metro Cebu due to LPA

GINATILAN, CEBU –Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected in Metro Cebu due to the low-pressure area (LPA) embedded in the intertropical convergence zone or ITCZ, the state weather bureau said on Thursday.

“Expected nato nga hangtod ugma, madagomon and adunay katag katag nga mga paguwan,” Angelica Orongan, weather specialist at Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan).

(We will expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers until tomorrow.)

Pagasa continues to monitor the LPA which was spotted 255 km southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar as of 10 a.m. today.

Pagasa-Mactan, clarified that the LPA is not expected to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Pagasa forecast temperature for Metro Cebu will range from 25 to 32 degrees Celsius.

