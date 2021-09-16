Cloudy skies and rain over Metro Cebu due to LPA

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital | September 16,2021 - 03:03 PM

 

CLOUDY SKIES AND RAINSHOWERS EXPECTED OVER METRO CEBU. This weather situation is expected due to an LPA spotted over Eastern Samar as shown in the weather photo of Pagasa.

GINATILAN, CEBU –Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected in Metro Cebu due to the low-pressure area (LPA) embedded in the intertropical convergence zone or ITCZ, the state weather bureau said on Thursday.

“Expected nato nga hangtod ugma, madagomon and adunay katag katag nga mga paguwan,” Angelica Orongan, weather specialist at Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan).

(We will expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers until tomorrow.)

Pagasa continues to monitor the LPA which was spotted 255 km southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar as of 10 a.m. today.

Pagasa-Mactan, clarified that the LPA is not expected to develop into a  tropical depression within the next 24 hours. 

Meanwhile, Pagasa forecast temperature for Metro Cebu will range from 25 to 32 degrees Celsius. 

Read Next

