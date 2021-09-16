CDN Sportstalk: Soon-to-be-married Cebuana Olympian Mary Joy Tabal isn’t slowing down 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—As Mary Joy Tabal, the Cebuana Olympian and the country’s Marathon Queen, prepares to get married in January 2022, many can’t help but wonder if this would mean the end of her colorful career as a marathoner.

Tabal, though, made it clear in the anniversary edition of CDN Sportstalk last Wednesday, September 15, 2021, that she isn’t giving up on her career as a runner.

“Pag nakikita nila ako, they tell me na uy ikakasal ka na, hindi ka na makakatakbo nyan. Mga ganun na questions. Tatawa na lang ako, I have to weigh in then things na bakit, pag ikakasal na hindi na ba pwedeng tumakbo?” said Tabal.

Tabal revealed that her soon-to-be husband, Hector Dan Jimenez, a Lieutenant Junior Grade of the Philippine Navy, is very supportive of her running career, which means we can expect her to continue with her goals when races continue after the pandemic.

“I’m not running alone na. I have someone to run with,” Tabal said during the show.

“We will focus on my career and we will be working on our married life. Kung kaya ipagsabay, then why not? Nakaplano naman lahat,” she added.

Tabal said she is lucky that she found a partner who fully supports her in her career. She is now preparing for more races, among them a stint at the Southeast Asian Games.

“As much as we really want to focus on this wedding, most of the time, our priority is my upcoming races,” she said.

Watch the show here for more of Tabal and her preparation for her wedding and upcoming races:

/bmjo

