Work, personal grudge eyed in killing of Asturias brgy captain — cop

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines —Police are focusing on work and personal grudge as the possible motives behind the killing of an Asturias barangay captain in Compostela town in northern Cebu on Sept. 16, 2021.

Police Staff Sergeant Daryl Rondina, investigator-on-case of the Compostela Police Station, said in an interview on Sept. 17 that the killing of Kaluwangan, Asturias barangay captain, Joinri Aligato, might had something to do with his work.

“Although we are conducting further investigation regarding sa (the) incident, we are looking for the possibility of work-related or personal grudge (as possible motives in the killing),” he said.

Rondina said Joinri sustained multiple gunshot wounds in different parts of his body, which eventually led to his death.

Joinri was rushed to the hospital in Cebu City for treatment, but the attending physician declared him dead on arrival.

Although they were still waiting for the autopsy results, Rondina said initial investigation showed that Joinri was shot in the shoulder, chest and foot.

His cousin, Emidio, on the other hand, is currently recuperating in a hospital in Cebu City after suffering a gunshot wound in the stomach.

Rondina said they had yet to get Emidio’s statement as of this posting because he was still recovering from his wound.

The investigator also said that it was likely that the victims were ambushed by the assailant as they were negotiating the road in the mountain barangay on their motorcycles.

“As of this moment, dili mi makaingon nga gisundan or giatangan. But based sa traces didto sa crime scene, allegedly giatangan na sila. Kay wala man daw nagsunod nila,” he added.

(As of this moment, we cannot say that they were followed or were ambushed. But based on the traces at the crime scene, the assailant allegedly was waiting for them to pass by in the area because nobody was following them (the victims).)

Rondina also said that the victims brought with them construction materials that they reportedly bought in Cebu City.

The investigator also said the witnesses only heard shots coming from the area and did not see the shooting because crime scene was an isolated area and was far from houses.

