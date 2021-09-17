Donaire hits Casimero for spreading fake news, refusing to fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) world bantamweight champion Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. took to social media anew to debunk WBO world bantamweight champion Johnriel “Quadro Alas” Casimero’s latest tirades against him.

Donaire Jr. on his official Facebook page lashed out at Casimero for spreading fake news. He also claimed that the latter refused to sign a contract to fight him.

“Funny that when it comes to contracts, all of a sudden Quadro Alas It’s my boy starts running scared, #fakenews of Inoue (Arum denied last week) and refusing to sign jst bc of VADA. Fool everyone once, but twice shows a pattern. Let me guess, u don’t have a printer to print the contract?” read Donaire Jr.’s Facebook post on September 17.

In another Facebook post, Donaire Jr. posted a video where Top Rank CEO Bob Arum denied that his prized boxer, IBF and WBA super world bantamweight champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue of Japan will fight Casimero on December 11 as what Cassimero has been claiming in one of his YouTube videos.

“I only report facts, I don’t go back n forth. August 23 n 24 @casimerojr kept calling me and again my wife out in which I responded that Casimero hasn’t reached out for a fight. So I took it upon myself to have my team send the contract n he’s been evading it since with #fakenews,” stated in Donaire’s separate Facebook post.

Also, Donaire called out Casimero for the latter’s distasteful comments on Hall of Fame boxing trainer Freddie Roach.

Casimero, in a YouTube video interview, said that he does not want to be trained by a trainer as old as Roach.

Casimero also ruffled Donaire and netizens’ feathers when he stated that Roach speaks like a robot which Donaire and many netizens found very insensitive given the boxing trainer’s serious health condition.

Roach, the trainer of boxing’s only eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao, is suffering from Parkinson’s Disease.

So far, Casimero has not responded to Donaire’s tirades on social media.

The tough-talking Casimero recently defended his WBO world bantamweight title against Guillermo Rigondeaux on August 14 in Carson City, California, via split decision.

The win improved his fight record to 31 wins with 21 knockouts and four defeats.

Donaire and Casimero were originally scheduled to fight on that date but the bout was eventually canceled due to several issues, mainly on Casimero not being transparent with his anti-doping compliance and disrespectful comments towards Donaire’s wife.

