2 meters left to close gap of main deck of Cebu’s third bridge

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a few more days, Cebu’s iconic bridge will already be complete.

Workers are now trying to close the two meters gap on the main deck of the Cebu-Cordova Expressway (CCLEX) bridge that will connect Cordova town in Mactan Island to Cebu City in mainland Cebu.

“Good news! There are just 2 more meters to go before we close the gap at the main bridge deck of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway,” project proponent Cebu-Cordova Expressway Corporation (CCLEC) said in a statement that was released on Friday afternoon, Sept. 17.

The bridge is expected to be fully operational during the first few months of 2022 and CCLEC promised to complete the construction before its formal opening.

CCLEX towers over the sea view of downtown Cebu City, which is most likely the reason why its completion is highly anticipated.

The installation of all the 56 stay cables at the main bridge was completed on Sept. 11. Each side of the bridge’s two towers has 14 cables.

The four low-height bridges on Cordova’s side of the expressway were completed earlier. These will serve like sea canals to maintain the fishing grounds and preserve the livelihood of fishermen in the area.

With the CCLEX nearing its completion, the public can soon expect discussions to begin on the operations of the tollway express that would govern the expressway.

A plan to create the CCLEX board that is tasked to formulate the policies that will govern the use of the expressway, from the collection of toll fees to the identification of traffic guidelines, is also underway.

In previous statements, CCLEC President Alan Alfon, already said that they are mulling to allow motorcycles to use the bridge under a certain weight class.

The bridge also has a bike lane and pedestrian pathway, which means that there is a possibility that even bikers and pedestrians will be allowed to use the bridge.

However, Cebu City and Cordova town officials are yet to decide on these.

/ dcb

