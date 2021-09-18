Derek Ramsay shares ‘pamamanhikan’ experience

CEBU CITY, Philippines— “Pamamanhikan” is a tradition that is practiced by Filipinos wherein the groom and his parents would visit his future bride and her family to formally ask for her hand in marriage and discuss their wedding plans.

But celebrity couple Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna opted to skip the home visit and instead do the traditional pamamanhikan during their recent island getaway in Siargao.

Ramsay shared on Instagram some snaps from their trip with the caption, “@maria.elena.adarna you have a beautiful family. Mamanhikan is such a beautiful Filipino tradition and I’m so happy we were able to get our families together before our big day.”

The photos that he posted proved that their families are getting along just fine.

Ramsay also shared a candid photo of Adarna and her son Elias.

Their followers are now left to wonder, if the big day just right around the corner.

