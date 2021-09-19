Man shoots 12-year-old girl for interrupted TV watching in Cavite

MANILA, Philippines — A 12-year-old girl in Imus City, Cavite is now in a hospital after she was shot by a man whose online television watching was interrupted on Friday night.

A police report said suspect Reynaldo Managan, 55, was watching online on a television inside a house in Barangay Alapan 1-B when the internet connection was cut at around 7 p.m.

Police said the suspect then went out of his room to check the internet connection and found that the internet cable was unplugged.

According to police, the suspect then scolded the girl who is related to his live-in partner and accused her of unplugging the cable. The commotion was then seen by the suspect’s partner, triggering an argument.

Police said that in the heat of the argument, Managan allegedly vented his anger on the girl, drew out a gun and shot her. The suspect then fled after the shooting.

