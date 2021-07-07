Rabiya Mateo is now a vlogger!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After almost two months of being in the US, Rabiya Mateo arrived in the Philippines last week.

The Miss Universe top 20 finalist has been sharing her American adventure through her social media accounts, taking her fans and followers with her throughout her American dream experience.

And on her last day in the States, she decided to finally make a vlog to share more about her life to her followers.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, Mateo shared the thumbnail of her first vlog entitled, “ I’m coming home. Last day in LA.”

“My first vlog is now out! Did all the editing from the thumbnail, trailer up to the actual video. I guess this quarantine period allowed me to be more creative and artsy. Please share your thoughts about the video and suggest any challenge that you want me to try next time. (Link in my bio),” captioned the Ilongga beauty queen.

In her first vlog, she shares some of the moments during her last day in the US, like having brunch with some of her friends in LA together with Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa, who was the one who drove her to the airport.

Now that this beauty queen is vlogging, expect more of her in the coming days.

