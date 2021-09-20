In Cordova, 1k inoculated in ‘mass vaccination’ drive

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More local governments in Cebu are scaling up their efforts to inoculate more of their constituents against COVID-19.

In the town of Cordova, over 1,000 individuals received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine when it conducted its mass vaccination program on Saturday, September 18.

Workers from the municipal government and volunteers from the All-Terrain Medical Relief Organization (AMRO) managed to inoculate 1,122 residents in Cordova during the event.

According to a post on social media from the Municipality of Cordova, Mayor Mary Therese ‘Teche’ Sitoy-Cho requested help from the public and private sectors to increase the number of vaccinated residents in their town.

“Mapasalamaton ang lungsod sa tanang migahin og panahon aron mahimong malampuson ang maong kalihokan. Mipadangat sab sa iyang pasalamat si Mayor Cho ngadto sa mga punong barangay kinsa mitabang og dasig sa ilang mga residente aron magpabakuna,” the post added.

(The municipal government if grateful to all those who allocated time to ensure the success of our activity. Mayor Cho also expressed her appreciation to all barangay officials who helped convince their residents to have themselves vaccinated.)

Based on the latest report from the Visayas Vaccination Operation Center (VVOC), as of September 17, only 11.8 percent of Cordova’s eligible population were fully vaccinated while 11.5 percent received the first dose of the vaccine.

Cordova is a third-class municipality that borders Lapu-Lapu City on the south of Mactan Island. As of 2020, its population stood at 70,595.

