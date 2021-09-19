Mandaue PIO: 50% of city’s eligible population now fully vaccinated

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — At least half of Mandaue City’s “eligible population” are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease.

Because of this achievement, Mandaue becomes the first local government unit in Cebu, to have given complete doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to at least half of its target number of vaccinees, according to a report that was released on Sunday, September 19, by the city’s Public Information Office (PIO).

PIO said that as of Friday, Sept. 17, a total of 154, 011 city residents of 50.09 percent or the city’s eligible population were already fully vaccinated.

A total of 173, 334 or 56.38 percent already received their first dose.

“With the goal of achieving herd immunity the soonest time possible, your Mandaue City government will do everything it can to vaccinate those eligible to be vaccinated,” PIO said.

Mandaue City has a population of at least 364,000 based on the 2020 population census.

“Dako nakong pasalamat sa atong mga frontliners, mga doctors, nurses, vaccinators, city health personnel, BHNW’s, midwives, city ug barangay personnel nga nagtambayayong para makab-ot ni nato,” Mayor Jonas Cortes said in a social media post.

(I am very grateful to our frontliners, our doctors, nurses, vaccinators, city health personnel, BHNWs, midwives, city and barangay personnel who worked together so that we can achieve this.)

“Angay pud pasalamatan ang atong mga kaigsoonang mga Mandauehanon nga nisanong sa atong awhag nga magpabakuna kay kining bakuna mao gayuy pangontra nato sa COVID-19 ug maoy yawe para makabalik na kita sa normal nga panginabuhi ugma damlag,” he added.

(We should also thank our fellow Mandauehanons, who answered our call to be vaccinated because being vaccinated is a way to fight COVID-19 and this is the key for us to return to our normal lives in the future.)

Cortes is also asking those, who have yet to get their jabs, to already register online so they can walk-in at any of the city’s vaccination sites anytime.

