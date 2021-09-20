WATCH: Four-year-old girl’s ‘chika’ about her noisy mother

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Franchesca Boon Comendador, from from Pardo, Cebu City., has had enough of her mother, Grace Comendador.

This, she shared in her cute 20-second “chika” video, wherein she stresses out how her mother is being too noisy.

“Hi, guys akong mama diri guys, ayaw saba ako mama guys naa ko chika ninyo guys kay akong mama wala diri. Akong mama sabaan kaayos tanan. Gi pukaw ta, gi shagitan ta, sos Ginoo ko nimong mama-ha ka,” she rants in the video.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Grace explained what really happened that afternoon.

“I woke her up from her afternoon nap at around 5pm that day. I had to wake her up because it was time for her to have to milk. I kept waking her up making me the ‘sabaan’,” said Grace.

To pacify the crying Franchesca, Grace promised to lend the little one her phone if she gets out of bed.

“She was crying and ranting because she was still very sleepy. I told her I will give her my phone if she wakes up and drink her milk. I went to the rest room and left her my phone. When I checked my phone a few moments after, I found her rant video,” Grace added.

To her amusement, she wanted to share this cute innocent rant of her only child.

Need not to worry because according to Grace, sometimes she just has to make her point to make Franchesca understand and follow instructions.

At the end of the day, they always talk it out, say their apologies to each other and learn from the situation.

She maybe be ranting but rest assured, Franchesca is a very obedient child to her parents, guys.

Haven’t watched the ‘chika’ video?

Here it is:

Four-year-old rant about her mom 'Sus! Ginoo ko nimo mamaha ka' 😂😂LOOK: Four-year-old Franchesca Comendador shares a ‘chika' about her mother, Grace.And netizens who saw her video couldn’t help but love her cute little rant.Grace Comendador told CDN Digital that she woke Francheska up from her afternoon siesta to give her milk.She was surprise to learn that her daughter uploaded an online video to talk about her.Naa siyay chika, guys oy! Pastilan! 😂😂😅🎥 :Grace Comendador via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, September 19, 2021

