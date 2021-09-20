Mandaue City police notes drop in crime incidents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has recorded a 5.2-percent drop in their total crime incidents from January to September 2021 compared to the same period last year.

According to the comparative data provided by the MCPO, from 3,259 total crime incidents they recorded in 2020, they have logged at least 3,091 crime incidents, or 168 lesser compared to the previous year.

In 2020, February had the highest with 705 crime incidents. However, in 2021 in the same month, they recorded 365 only. For the past two months this year, August and September, the city has recorded 244 and 170 total crime incidents, respectively.

Index crimes, which comprise of murder, homicide, physical injury, robbery, theft, rape, carnapping, and motor napping, is 161 in 2021, which is 128 or 44.3-percent lower than in 2020 with 286.

Among the eight index crimes, theft had the highest number of incidents in 2020 with 148 compared to this year with 83.

In 2020, the list of the highest to the lowest count of index crimes in Mandaue City from January to September falls on theft (148), physical injury (71), rape (24), robbery (23), motor napping (10), murder (7), homicide and carnapping (2).

In 2021, the same list follows theft (83), physical injury (27), rape (16), robbery (13), murder (12), motor napping (7), homicide (2), and carnapping (1).

Police Colonel Roland Bulalacao, MCPO director, said that the drop in crime incidents in Mandaue City is the result of their efforts in keeping police visible in all areas, engaging the community, and ensuring that the crimes committed are solved.

“Sa Mandaue kasi, our crime rate is actually very low. And also, even if the crime happens, especially in our eight focused crimes, we are able to solve them. For the past three months that I have been around in Mandaue City, that has been our emphasis so we are taking strive on the crime prevention aspect of policing,”

For this year alone, the Crime Solution Efficiency in Mandaue City reached 95 percent, which is four percent higher than in 2020 with 91 percent. This means that the perpetrators of these crimes were already arrested and have been charged before the prosecution office.

Also, their Crime Clearance Efficiency raised to 96 percent from 93 percent in 2020. This means that the suspect is already identified and the case has been filed in court but none have been arrested yet.

Despite not reaching the ideal 1:500 ratio for every police personnel, Bulalacao said that they have been successful in managing the crime rate in the city, which the figures show. He further said that the help of force multipliers is also a big factor in escalating their security services to the community.

/bmjo

