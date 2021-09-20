Here are the tests you need to help fight COVID-19, especially for those recovering at home

When it comes to fighting COVID-19, knowledge is key to saving lives. This is because SARS COV-2 is a virus that attacks everyone differently, with some being asymptomatic in one patient to others developing severe illness or even sudden death. Simply put, an RT-PCR or nasal swab test can identify if you have COVID or not, but it cannot tell if your COVID infection is severe or mild. It also cannot show you which specific body parts are affected by the virus, or the best kind of treatment or medicine you need. These are questions that Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu’s COVID Home Care package can help your doctor answer.

In the event that you or your loved one has COVID-19, Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu has special COVID Home Care Packages that can help your doctor closely monitor the patient’s well-being through every step of the recovery process. These packages are composed of recommended tests that doctors use to gauge the health of specific organs, or look for signs of severe illness such as inflammation or pneumonia. Especially for COVID patients recovering at home, these tests can alert doctors when their patients need immediate hospital care.

COVID Home Care Packages, Explained

Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu has three COVID Home Care Packages- COVID Package 1, COVID Package 2, and COVID Inflammation Markers with or without Procalcitonin. These are all used for different stages of a COVID-19 infection. COVID Home Care Package 1, composed of Chest X-ray, CBC, and a C-Reactive Protein test, is ideal for patients who are suspected to have early symptoms of COVID-19 but have not yet tested positive. High levels of CRP have long been used to measure and detect COVID-induced inflammation in the body. Similarly, heightened levels of white blood cells in a CBC is a sign that the body’s immune system is fighting a viral infection, while a chest X-ray is used to find evidence of pneumonia in or around the lungs.This package should not be used as a substitute for a swab test, rather these findings provide valuable data to doctors with the severity of the symptoms in its early stages.

If these tests point to signs of a COVID-19 infection, then it is recommended for a COVID patient to proceed to COVID Home Care Package 2, which is more comprehensive and better suited for patients who have tested positive and have clear symptoms such as pneumonia. This package includes additional tests that check for the health of vital organs and alert doctors of potential signs of the more harmful symptoms of COVID-19. If the COVID infection is tackled early enough, a physician who uses this COVID Package can prescribe oral medications that can mitigate symptoms to patients without need for immediate hospitalization.

For example, COVID-19 has been documented to create abnormal blood clots that form throughout the body that could lead to potential organ damage or even stroke. To combat this, COVID Home Care Package 2 measures the levels of certain proteins and chemicals used to measure organ health. Lower levels of creatinine may be a sign of kidney damage, whereas heightened SGPT is a warning sign for liver damage. One particular organ of concern is the lungs, especially since COVID creates a lot of breathing problems and respiratory inflammation. An LDH test is used to monitor lung damage, while a D-Dimer is used to identify pulmonary embolism or blood clotting in the lungs. In fact, an abnormally elevated D-Dimer is seen as a precursor to a severe COVID-19 infection and a sign for immediate hospital care.

COVID Inflammatory Markers is used to monitor the worst symptoms arising from SARS COV-2. A Procalcitonin test is used to measure a patient’s risk for a cytokine storm, a harmful immune response where the body mistakenly attacks its own cells instead of the virus. This can lead to sepsis, which can cause organ failure and death. Because a cytokine storm only affects certain people, HPD-Cebu allows doctors the choice of whether or not to run the procalcitonin test to allow for a more affordable package for patients who do not necessarily need the procedure.

Online Results for Doctor

Of course, these test results need to be read by your doctor for the proper prognosis. This is where Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu’s online results service comes in handy. With the HPD website or App, results can be viewed, downloaded, and sent directly to a physician from the comfort and safety of your home.

In addition to these tests, another good way to monitor the wellbeing of a patient is to be vigilant of symptoms like lightheadedness, heavy breathing, and chest pain. Having all of these is an indication for greater care from a doctor or hospital. A pulse oximeter is another tool that can measure the oxygen levels in your blood and is perfect for monitoring someone’s breathing.

Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu offers tests, packages, and services like online results and Mobile X-ray home service to help doctors and patients in the fight against COVID-19. Our COVID Home Care packages are available in all branches or via walk-in or home service around the Metro Cebu area.

Landline- 888 2222

Cellphone/Viber- 0917 770 3638

