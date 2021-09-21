Talisaynons urged: Pre-register kids 12-17 for COVID jab

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas on Monday, September 20, urged constituents in his city to pre-register their children, ages 12 to 17-years-old, for COVID-19 vaccination.

Gullas’ announcement came weeks after the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) granted Moderna emergency use to inoculate their COVID-19 vaccines to adolescents ages 12 to 17-years-old.

The Visayas Vaccination Operation Center (VVOC) also advised local governments to already start masterlisting young adults who are qualified to receive the vaccines.

Moderna is the second COVID-19 vaccine brand that secured Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the country’s FDA to allow them to vaccinate young adults. The FDA earlier allowed the use of the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds.

“I would like to ask our constituents to start pre-registering your kids ages 12 year old to 17 year old, for our COVID-19 vaccination,” Gullas said on social media.

Gullas, however, stressed that they will only start inoculating young adults against the infection once the national government gives its go signal.

“Ako klarohon ha. Dili pa pwede e bakuna ang 12-17 years old. Huwat pa ta sa go signal sa national government kung when pwede,” he explained.

(I just wanted to be clear. We are not yet allowed to vaccinate those who are 12 to 17-years-old. We are still waiting for the go signal of the national government as to when we can start doing this.)

He added that once the government’s vaccination drive for adolescents starts, they will only cater to those who are residing in Talisay City.

“So, if you have kids ages 12-17 please register them kay kon mo go signal na ang national (now so that when the national government gives the go signal), we can schedule them,” Gullas said.

“If you still have doubts, hinumdumi lang ninyo nga mas daghan bata karun ang naigo sa Covid-19 (please remember that a number of children have been infected with COVID-19), especially from the more contagious Delta variant. But aside from that, even if they don’t get sick, they can still bring the virus to others, making them potential carriers for Covid-19. With the vaccine, we can finally protect our kids from this deadly virus,” he added.

Data from VVOC showed that as of September 19, Talisay City has achieved an immunization rate of 32.36 percent.

This meant that an estimated 73,600 people have been fully vaccinated.

Talisay, a 3rd-class component city that borders Cebu City on the south, has a population of roughly 227,000 based on the 2015 census.

