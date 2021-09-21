LTO-7 now offers Certificate of Stock Reporting service in Cebu City extension office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Centra Visayas (LTO-7) opened a Certificate of Stock Reporting (CSR) service in its Cebu City extension office along Natalio Bacalso Avenue, which is a first for the region.

The launching of the CSR office was held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Assistant Secretary for Road Transportation and Infrastructure Mark Steven Pastor opened the CSR office in behalf of DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade.

Pastor said the DOTr is determined to bring services closer to the public.

Stock reporting is required for auto dealers and manufacturers prior to distributing their on-sale vehicles. It is also necessary for the registration of the vehicle.

CSR processing has so far only been available to the National Capital Region (NCR) and other selected regions. With one opening in Cebu, this will allow fast tracking processes for dealers and manufacturers.

“It was the dream of the of the secretary that we expand our services and provide it closer to the people where it is most needed,” said Pastor.

Pastor said this would allow the LTO to function more efficiently because auto dealers and manufacturers already have a convenient site to file their CSRs.

LTO-7 Director Victor Caindec said that the CSR office would benefit not only the auto dealers but the eventual owners of these vehicles as well.

Since the CSR is essential for all vehicles, whether public or private use, it is a prerequisite to having the vehicle registered by the owner. Caindec describes it as a birth certificate for vehicles.

Without the CSR, owners of newly bought vehicles cannot register the unit and getting a plate number will take a longer time than usual.

Caindec said the website for the application for CSR is already online and auto dealers and manufacturers can already submit their applications at the new CSR office.

“It’s a very small office, but this will help reduce backlogs and complaints nga dugay ang rehistro sa LTO,” said Caindec.

Dealers and manufacturers are encouraged to get the CSR of the vehicles they are selling before selling them because this will cut short the registration process for eventual owners.

Without the CSR, a vehicle cannot be recognized by the government, thus, making it illegal.

“Mahalin o wala, dapat naa nay CSR para kung mahalin na, rehistro nalang,” said Caindec.

Caindec especially remind motorcycle dealers that the registration of the sold vehicles must already be out by 5 to 6 days, and there is no reason for any delay as currently, LTO-7 has no backlogs.

