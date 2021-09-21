Road accidents in Mandaue involving bicycles expected to drop with implementation of bike ordinance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite their continuous information drive on Mandaue City’s Comprehensive Bicycle Ordinance of 2020, authorities were still able to apprehend at least seven bikers for their involvement in various traffic accidents in September.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, chief of Mandaue City Police Office Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU), though, clarified that the ordinance has not yet been fully implemented pending the order of implementation from the city government.

Oriol said that from September 1 to September 21, they have apprehended seven bikers who were found to have caused the accidents. Their units were also impounded.

“Motor, bisikleta, unya natumba ang motor naka sustain og physical injury unya damage to property ingun ana (kadalasan),” Oriol said.

“Pag ma involve sila sa aksidente, amoang i impound ang mga biseklita…Manubag gihapon sila kung masuta sa maong investigation nga sila maoy hinungdan sa maong aksidente. Mag atubang gihapon silag liabilities sa mga injury o kadaot nga namugna,” Oriol added.

(If they are involved in an accident, we will impound their bicycle. They will also be liable if proven in our investigation that they caused the accident. They will be charged with physical injury and/or damage to property.

Since the TEU is only a supporting unit of the Traffic Enforcement Agency and Management (TEAM) in Mandaue City, Oriol said that they will wait for the TEAM and the city government to give them the go signal to implement the ordinance.

Oriol said that despite their information dissemination since the first week of September, there are still cyclists who failed to follow the guidelines included in the ordinance.

Oriol said that they hope the ordinance would help curtail accidents involving bikers in the city and minimize incidents of road rage.

