25 barangays in Siquijor town placed under granular lockdown

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least 25 barangays in the town of Siquijor in Siquijor province were placed under modified granular lockdown starting on Wednesday, September 22, and until October 6, 2021.

Acting Siquijor town Mayor Teodoro Jumawan Jr., on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, issued Executive Order No. 018 for the imposition of modified granular lockdown in these barangays after their town logged a total of 136 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The covered barangays are Banban, Bolos, Calalinan, Canal, Candanay Norte, Candanay Sur, Cang-asa, Cang-agong, Cang-alwang, Cangmohao, Cantabon, Dumanhug, Luyang, Olo, Pangi, Pasihagon, Pili, Poblacion, Polangyuta, Sabang, Tacdog, tacloban, Tambisan, Tinago, and Tongo.

“The lockdown shall be for the purpose of conduct rapid mass testing, surveillance, risk assessment, contact tracing, disinfection, and containment of the spread of the virus,” portions of the EO reads.

Violators will be taken to a holding facility for a lecture on the need to comply with health and safety protocols. They will also be asked to render community service before they will finally be allowed to return to their homes.

Quarantine Passes

EO No. 018 says that in order to contain COVID-19 transmission, no family members will be permitted to go out of their respective residences except those issued with quarantine passes.

Jumawan said that only fully vaccinated persons, whose names appear on the passes, will be allowed to go out to purchase essentials.

But as a humanitarian consideration and on case-to-case basis, the health department and/or the barangay captains can issue a certification exempting a resident from the vaccination requirement in the event that no household member has received the vaccine yet.

The EO also prohibits house visitations during the duration of the granular lockdown.

Jumawan’s EO mentioned that an odd and even scheme will be followed in the use of the quarantine passes.

Those with quarantine passes ending in odd numbers are allowed to go out on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays while those with passes ending in even numbers can go out on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

All residents are encouraged to stay at home on Sundays.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 21, Siquijor province logged a total of 377 COVID active cases, 371 recoveries and 10 deaths.

RELATED STORIES

Siquijor to require use of home quarantine, working passes starting Sept. 23

MECQ Cebu City: Public transport, free movement remains, no quarantine pass

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy