Bantayan’s Top 1 most wanted person for rape arrested

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 25-year-old man accused of rape was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest in Purok Mauswagon 2, Barangay Kabac in Bantayan Island at around 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

The warrant of arrest served against the accused Renante Pasco, a resident of the said barangay, was issued by Presiding Judge Glenn Jumao-as of the Regional Trial Court Branch 81 in barangay Dakit, Bogo City last July 5, 2021, with no bail recommended.

The crime was reportedly committed in Bantayan Island last July 2020 and the victim filed her complaint in August of the same year at the station’s Women and Children Protection Desk.

Police Major Windell Abellana, chief of Bantayan Police Station, refused to disclose details of the nature of the rape case pertaining to Section 5 of Republic Act 8505 or the Rape Victim Assistance and Protection Act of 1998, recognizing the right to privacy of both the offended and the accused parties.

Abellana identified the accused as the Top 1 Most Wanted Person at the station level for the crime of rape.

Abellana said it took time before they arrested Pasco after the warrant of arrest was issued last July 5 since he reportedly went somewhere in the Western Visayas.

On Thursday, they received reports from the community that Pasco was coming over to Bantayan Island and that they immediately served the warrant of arrest against him.

“Even before sa release of the warrant, atoang monitoring ana nawala na na siya, nitawid na sya sa Region 6,” Abellana said.

(Even before the release of the warrant, our monitoring showed that he was no longer in the area, he went somewhere in Region 6.)

Abellana said that Pasco was aware and already belied the rape complaint filed against him since he was summoned by the investigating prosecutor. However, the victim’s rape complaint was sustained and the information was filed in court.

Abellana said that Pasco is currently detained at the Bantayan Police Station as they are scheduled to return the warrant to the issuing court on Friday, September 24.

/bmjo

READ:

Man accused of rape nabbed in Olango

24-year-old ‘gay’ nabbed for raping 18-year-old traysikad driver

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy