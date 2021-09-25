Nintendo treats fans with Super Mario movie starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and more

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nintendo and Illuminations recently announced the cast of their upcoming Mario movie that will hit theaters in December of 2022.

Set to voice the character of Mario, Chris Pratt fans are excited and thrilled that the Guardians of the Galaxy actor will be part of the iconic upcoming film.

The movie also casts Queen’s Gambit superstar Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Charlie Day as Luigi, Kung Fu Panda’s Jack Black as Bowser, Neighbor’s Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Key & Peele’s Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Easy A’s Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong.

The Super Mario Bros. Animated Film movie is heading to theaters in North America on 12/21/22! Check out the voice cast for the upcoming movie below 👇 pic.twitter.com/Xj31P6hk6y — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

Charles Martinet, who voiced Mario in Nintendo’s games for the past three decades, will also appear in the film for a surprise cameo.

Also set to voice in the film is Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

On his personal Instagram account, Chris Pratt shared that “dreams come true” as he gets to voice the iconic Italian plumber Mario from the video game.

Back when the animated movie was announced in 2018, there has been no update to the film until recently.

Nintendo will be collaborating on this film with Illumination, the animation studio behind the favorite movies Despicable Me and Minions.

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto is also involved in the film as a producer.

