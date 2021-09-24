Rural folks in Negros town baffled by appearance of ‘ice foams’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Rural folks in a quiet town in Negros Oriental were baffled by the appearance of “ice foams” at a small stream in Barangay Nalundan in Bindoy town.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Michael Bahande said they noticed the foams after a heavy downpour on the afternoon of September 16, 2021.

“Nakita ko lang sha bumaha tas kinunan ko ng video inakyat namin kung saan ng galing pag dating namin sa itaas ng bundok di na po kami maka akyat pa kasi medyu mataas na. At meron pa po dun sa itaas,” Bahande said.

He said this is the first time they’ve seen these unusual foams.

“Flood with a foam medyu malamig sha pag hawakan first time nangyari sa ‘min,” he said.

The video post posted on CDN Digital’s Facebook page now has over 112K views. /rcg

