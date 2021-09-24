Lapu-Lapu Council defers disbursement of quincentennial bonus

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Council has deferred the disbursement of the quincentennial bonus during its regular session on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Councilor Rico Amores said that they deferred the disbursement of the bonus because they are still waiting for the City Budget Office report.

According to Amores, they would want to know where the city would source out the funds for the disbursement of the quincentennial bonus.

“Gipangitaan pa ug budget. But as of the specific amount kay wala man ta kabaw pilay available nga budget. Basin ma-adjust accordingly,” Amores said.

The councilor, however, clarified that the city council has already approved the giving of the quincentennial bonus to city hall employees in April this year.

Amores said that regular and casual employees will receive an equivalent of one month of their salary while job order employees will receive around P5,000 each.

But because the giving of the quincentennial bonus was considered unusual, the city council has sought the advice of the Office of the President.

“Kay ang kanang quincentennial bonus, kuan baya na, unusual. Kay how could you imagine 500 years, so unusual. So nangayo ug opinion sa Office of the President, okay raman, positive man. So gipangitaan ug budget,” he added.

Earlier, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that the release of the quincentennial bonus was delayed after they prioritized allocating funds for the city’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) response. /rcg

