5 arrested as PDEA-7 agents dismantle another drug den in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A report from a concerned citizen led agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) to arrest five individuals and dismantle a drug den that was located in the interior of Sitio Sto. Niño in Barangay Quiot, Cebu City Friday night, September 24.

Leia Alcantara, the PDEA-7 spokesperson, said the drug den in Sitio Sto. Niño was already the 29th drug den that their agents dismantled this year and the third for the month of September.

Agents also recovered 10 grams of suspect shabu worth at least P68, 000 during their operation.

Those arrested were identified as drug den operator Libertine Labating, 34, and his clients Rafael B. Zapanta, 40; Clydemer Batuto,18; Jeffrey Cabido, 32; and Jessie A. Sacepon, 36, mostly of whom are Quiot residents.

The arrested persons, Alcantara said, are now at the holding facility at the PDEA-7 compound in Sudlon, Lahug.

Complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against them soon.

Alcantara said that it took their agents three weeks before they were able to plan the buy-bust operation because of the need to first observe Labating’s operation.

The suspect, she said, is able to dispose at least 15 grams of shabu per week to buyers who would come to her house which she also uses as a drug den.

PDEA-7 agents continue to investigate Labating to also identify the source of the illegal drugs that she is selling.

