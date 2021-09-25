5 arrested as PDEA-7 agents dismantle another drug den in Cebu City

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararaña - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | September 25,2021 - 02:14 PM

Operatives from the Philippines Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) arrested five suspects and confiscated 10 grams of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Quiot, Cebu City. | Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A report from a concerned citizen led agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) to arrest five individuals and dismantle a drug den that was located in the interior of Sitio Sto. Niño in Barangay Quiot, Cebu City Friday night, September 24.

Leia Alcantara, the PDEA-7 spokesperson, said the drug den in Sitio Sto. Niño was already the 29th drug den that their agents dismantled this year and the third for the month of September.

READ: PDEA-7: Drug dens our priority targets

Agents also recovered 10 grams of suspect shabu worth at least P68, 000 during their operation.

Those arrested were identified as drug den operator Libertine Labating, 34, and his clients Rafael B. Zapanta, 40; Clydemer Batuto,18; Jeffrey Cabido, 32; and Jessie A. Sacepon, 36, mostly of whom are Quiot residents.

The arrested persons, Alcantara said, are now at the holding facility at the PDEA-7 compound in Sudlon, Lahug.

Complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against them soon.

Alcantara said that it took their agents three weeks before they were able to plan the buy-bust operation because of the need to first observe Labating’s operation.

The suspect, she said, is able to dispose at least 15 grams of shabu per week to buyers who would come to her house which she also uses as a drug den.

PDEA-7 agents continue to investigate Labating to also identify the source of the illegal drugs that she is selling.

READ: After shutting down drug dens, what’s next?

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu City, drug den dismantled, Drug den maintainer, five arrested, PDEA-7

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.