EOC reports less than 1K active cases in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has reported that the active cases in the city is now at 958 after a series of verifications.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said based on their verification process, the cases had gone down to less than 1,000.

“It’s a very good day for Cebu City, we have now reduced the cases below a thousand active case and below the WHO (World Health Organization) 5 percent daily positivity rate,” said Garganera.

“Moreover, today we have validated and verified less than a thousand number of active cases in the past 10 days of reckoning. Our numbers are changing into what is acceptable,” he said.

Garganera said this shows that there had been a significant improvement in the COVID-19 cases in the city.

He noted that the vaccination roll-out progress had largely contributed to the improvement of the COVID-19 situation.

As per Project Balik Buhay, Cebu City has fully vaccinated 40 percent of the targeted population or a total of 270, 816 individuals and almost 49.53 percent of the first dose or 336,204 individuals.

Unvaccinated individuals form a majority of the COVID-19 deaths in the city which have reached 90 as of September 25, 2021.

EOC encourages the residents to get vaccinated and to register at PaBakuna.com.

The deaths for September are still lower than that of August, which reached 288.

The current hospital occupancy rate is at 38.2 percent for private hospitals and 53.7 percent for public hospitals.

These numbers show that hospitals are no longer overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

Garganera said the situation in the city might indicate that the city would be placed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) by the end of September.

Should that happen, the councilor appeals to the public to remain vigilant in maintaining the health protocols such as wearing face masks and social distancing.

/dbs

