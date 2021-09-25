Viral scammed couple gets surprise reception party

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones and Immae Lachica - CDN Digital

CEBU, Philippines — A viral couple, who was scammed by a wedding coordinator, got a surprise party from one of Cebu’s known wedding coordinators and suppliers Carlo Abaquita and Geof Lagria.

This was after a video of a crying bride outside a supposed wedding reception venue, made rounds on social media, and received a lot of reactions from netizens.

The scammed couple Cherry and Arniel Santingasin are all smiles after seeing people stood up for them and made their reception even more meaningful.

“Ang ifm and dyhp maoy nagcontact sa couple kay magpablotter. Then pagabot nila sa station gisurprise namo sila. Wala sila kahibawo nga naay reception and naa na didto ilang family,” wedding coordinator Abaquita told CDN Digital.

(The iFM and DYHP are the ones who contacted the couple for the blotter. When they arrived at the station, we surprised them. They did not know that there is a reception and their family is already there.)

Abaquita also thanked people who made it happen, “Special thanks to Minglanilla LGU, Ralph Andrew, Leyno Red Dumagil, DjGab Squad Members, and StreetWildCebu.”

The surprise was prepared by iFM and DYPH together with Minganilla LGU represented by Lawyer Rajiv Enad and Lawyer Boyet Velez.

According to Abaquita the party was all sponsored by Lounets Catering, BellyBoy, Immuni+, Star Image, KB Cee Plus – Cebu, and Uratex Philippines.

The reception was held in the lobby of DyHP here in Cebu.

Recently, the couple received a bunch of offers from netizens and celebrities, but the couple opted to settle the problem first with the wedding coordinator Naser Fuentes.

But today, these kind-hearted sponsors make their ideal wedding reception come true.

