Janella Salvador shares fitness journey after having a baby

CEBU CITY, Philippines—New mom Janella Salvador took to Instagram to share about her fitness journey on Sunday, September 27, 2021.

Salvador said that after giving birth to baby boy Jude, her first born with boyfriend Markus Paterson, she gained about 40 pounds than her ideal weight.

“When I was pregnant with Jude, I promised myself that I would never forget self-care. I said I would take the time to do things that I love. Happy mum, happy family, right? But like many things in this world… it’s easier said than done. I lost all the remaining ‘vanity’ that I had in me the moment Jude came into my life. My life revolved around him. Even just a trip to the grocery made me feel guilty because I felt like I could be spending time with him instead. I felt like I had to be with him 24/7. I’m not gonna lie, I enjoyed every moment and I still do,” she said.

“But in those first few months, I physically did not feel like myself. I hid behind big coats, robes and loose clothing. The lack of sleep made me overeat so I was 40 POUNDS heavier than my ideal weight. I did not like what I saw in the mirror but paid no attention to that. Of course, gaining weight is totally normal after giving birth… but there comes a time where you want to be healthy and regain your strength,” said Salvador in a lengthy caption to her post along with a couple of photos.

She also shared that she underwent liposuction but that it took her a while to try it.

Salvador uploaded photos of her after giving birth and after her cosmetic procedure.

“My goal has always been to be strong enough to take care of the household so I did not want to resort to unhealthy crash diets. Working in a physical industry that relies so much on looks didn’t help with the pressure either. I knew that eventually, I needed to start working again. Fast forward to the day Dr. @victoria_belo suggested liposuction— I initially said no. I was afraid. But after many talks and getting assurance from her, I gave in. Best decision ever. I can’t thank her and @dochayden enough for helping me jumpstart my journey back to sexy and for giving me back my confidence,” she said.

Aside from the liposuction, Salvador is also working out to stay fit and healthy.

And she has an advice to every mom especially those who just gave birth.

“I am finally starting to see the woman I want to see in the mirror once again. I also want to give myself a pat on the back for taking initiative to exercise as well,” she said.

“To all the mamas out there, enjoy every part of your journey and don’t pressure yourself. At the end of the day, what matters most is the health and happiness of your baby. But don’t forget to take steps towards your own happiness. ♡,” she wrote as a caption.

