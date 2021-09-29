Bimbo Fernandez ‘open’ to run for Cebu City mayor

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Former Cebu City Administrator Francisco “Bimbo” Fernandez said he is ‘open’ to run for mayor in the 2022 elections.

Fernandez made this statement following the call and endorsement of the sectoral groups in Cebu City for him to run and be the official candidate of the Bando Osmeña – Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) should former mayor Tomas Osmeña decide not to seek the city’s top post.

Fernandez said he was honored to be recommended, but stressed that he has to look at the situation first.

He added that as of now, the situation seems to be fluid as to who will run for the said post under the BOPK banner.

Fernandez, however, clarified that he will not go against Osmeña should the latter run for mayor in the upcoming elections.

“I’m very honored nga ila kong gi-recommend. I’m open, but we have to look at the situation kon kinsay molansar ug unsa ba. Kay sa pagkakaron ang BOPK, wala pa’y klaro. So ato nang gitan-aw kay og pananglitan og si Tommy maoy mo-lansar, di gyud ko mosukol niya,” he said.

“Pero og dili siya molansar, atong tan-awon og kinsa. Ako, I’m open depende og kinsa kay sa pagkakaron gud, the situation is very fluid,” Fernandez added.

Earlier, the Urban Alliance Poor (UP-ALL) Cebu, a multi-sectoral group that has members from urban poor, women, youth, seniors, and farmers, as well as non-government organizations (NGOs) coming from 60 of the 80 barangays in the city urged Fernandez to run.

Hal Atienza, co-convenor of Movement for Transformative Politics- Gahum sa Katawhan, said Fernandez is a strong contender for the post since he had worked with about 60 to 70 percent of urban poor and sectoral leaders in the city.

Atienza said they are convinced that Fernandez is the right person that could carry out their 12-point agenda which was crafted based on the consolidations from sectorial concerns.

