Ligan appeals to informants of Fernandez killer to personally coordinate with them

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has appealed to those who have sent them information regarding the identity of Lawyer Rex Fernandez’s killer to personally coordinate with them.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO director, made this call after they have received numerous tips from the public regarding the identity of the killer of lawyer Fernandez a few weeks after a clearer image grabbed from an enhanced security camera was released.

“Naa tay nadawat nga information regarding atong gipakatap nga photo, padayun ang validation hinaot nga kung kinsa man to, wa paman nato maistorya, willing siya magpakita para i asses nato ang information,” Ligan said.

Ligan said that they assure confidentiality to whatever information and whoever would visit their office to help with their investigation.

Ligan also said that the four individuals whom Fernandez mentioned in his Facebook post last August 19, were also taken off from the list of persons of interest after they gave their statements regarding the incident.

“Base sa assessement, base sa analysis and evidence nga nakulekta nato kabahin ato, atoa na sila gi eliminate as POI,” he added.

(Based on their assessment and the analysis and the evidence gathered, they are eliminated as POI.)

Ligan added that their investigation has been developing and that he hopes persons who knew about the identity and whereabouts of the suspect will cooperate with them as soon as possible.

Fernandez was ambushed by still unidentified individuals last August 26 in barangay Guadalupe.

