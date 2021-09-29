Rama to meet with stakeholders for new EO on October

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Acting Mayor Michael Rama is set to meet stakeholders in the city to draft adjustments in the executive order (EO) that would guide the city’s quarantine implementation for October 2021.

Rama said he has invited multi-sectoral representatives from law enforcement, business, residents, and other stakeholders in a whole day conference on September 30, 2021, to decide on what changes will be implemented next month.

The city government is hoping for a reduction of the quarantine status to Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) by October 1, 2021.

One of the major decisions Rama is looking into would be the expansion of the vaccine bubble.

As of now, vaccinated individuals are given privileges in indoor dine-in and personal services establishments.

The acting mayor said that there will definitely be changes in October as more establishments may be allowed to open, but as to whether services will be limited to vaccinated individuals only, the business sector will determine such.

“Ako sila gigaan og homework, please prepare every sector to identify what they want to see, what do they want to have after September 30,” said Rama.

Rama is determined to give residents more freedom by October especially since the election and campaign season is coming.

He said campaigns over Zoom lack humanity and as much as the city will oblige candidates to follow health protocols, he does not want to bar them from meeting their voters and future constituents.

Rama, himself, will be running as mayor under Partido Barug in the 2022 elections.

The acting mayor is set to release a new EO on October 1, 2021, after meeting with the stakeholders.

In the meantime, he encouraged all residents to maintain the health protocols and remain vigilant to avoid another surge in the COVID-19 cases. /rcg

