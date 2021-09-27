Cebu City should remain in GCQ for another month – Rama

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For Cebu City acting Mayor Michael Rama, the city should remain under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) for another month.

During his regular press conference on Monday, September 27, Rama said the city needs to ramp up its COVID-19 vaccination drive.

“In consultation with several sectors, we feel it would be best for Cebu City to continue to be in a state on GCQ at least for a month more while we keep on being aggressive with our vaccination efforts,” said Rama.

“To those who have not yet, I repeat, register now through PaBakunaTa.com and wait for a text advise from CEBUCITYVAX. More vaccines have arrived. Again, choose no brand unless you pay for it elsewhere. Vaccines are free,” he added.

The local government on Monday reported that the city was able to sustain a downward trend in terms of new COVID-19 cases for three, straight weeks.

On Sunday, September 26, the Department of Health (DOH) recorded only 39 new cases of the infection in Cebu City, a development local officials welcomed. In turn, the number of active infections here have reduced further to 2,011.

“This is truly promising, and we recognize everyone’s contribution among our citizens, our enforcers and force multipliers. (But) it is (also) crucial for us all to work harder, and even yet harder, so we may truly and consciously adhere to proven health protocols, and further be the best in strict compliance to minimum public health standards,” said Rama.

Based on the recent report from the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC), Cebu City has already administered a total of 624,897 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Of this number, 282,806 happened to be 2nd doses, translating to 282,806 individuals considered fully vaccinated against the infection.

The remaining 342,091 were 1st doses which meant 342,091 people partially inoculated against COVID-19.

Cebu City, who was placed under GCQ from September 1 until September 30, is targeting to inoculate a total of 704,844 before this year ends.

