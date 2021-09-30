Isko for President movement launched in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 100 individuals from multiple groups in Cebu convened and launched the President Isko Movement-Isulong ang Kapakanan ng Pilipinas (Primo-Isko) in support of Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso’s presidential bid.

The launching ceremony was held in a hotel in downtown Cebu City on Thursday, September 30. Representatives from various sectoral groups participated in the one-hour event to signify their support to Moreno.

“The group has decided to support and rally behind the candidacy for President of Isko Moreno mainly because of his strong potential to effectively lead the country in this challenging era,” said Edward Ligas, one of the convenors, in Cebuano.

Ligas also said the Primo-Isko movement is planning to establish a headquarters here in Cebu as part of their efforts to rally more support for the aspiring President.

Moreno, in the latest survey conducted by Pulse Asia, ranked third among the most preferred candidate for president, next to former Senator Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio remained the top pick, with 20 percent of Filipino adults expressing support for her during the survey period from September 6 to September 11.

Despite this, Moreno’s supporters expressed confidence that the rankings of their presidential bet will improve in the coming surveys, especially as campaign season draws closer.

“For us, that’s not a problem. Remember when President (Rodrigo) Duterte ranked No. 4 in surveys. Once the campaign will start, we are positive his (Moreno) ratings will increase,” Ligas explained.

Moreno and his running mate, Dr. Willie Ong, will be filing their Certificates of Candidacy (COC) this October 4.

Aside from Moreno, those who have formally expressed their intentions to run for the country’s most powerful position included Senators Ping Lacson, and Manny Pacquiao.

Senator Christopher Lawrence ‘Bong’ Go was nominated as the presidential bet by the ruling Partido Demokratikong Pilipinos – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP – Laban).

But the senator, as of September 26, said he had no plans of running. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

RELATED STORIES

Isko vs Sara: The battle of mayors

Isko Moreno and Willie Ong to file COCs on October 4

Pulse Asia: Sara Duterte top pick for president, Sotto leads VP polls

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy