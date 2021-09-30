Comelec – Cebu ready for COC filing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections in Cebu (Comelec – Cebu) is now ready for the filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COCs).

Lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano, Provincial Elections Supervisor, said they have already coordinated with authorities and security personnel to ensure the filing of COCs will be in order.

“(But) as of this time, we saw no need for PNP (Philippine National Police) personnel,” said Castillano.

Aspirants for the top elective positions in Cebu province – governor, vice governor, congressional representatives, and board members – will be lodging their COCs in Comelec – Cebu’s headquarters within the Cebu Provincial Capitol compound.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Castillano said minimum health standards will be strictly observed. In turn, he reminded candidates that they will be allowed a maximum of two companions only.

“Our office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., including Saturdays and Sundays,” said Castillano.

Tomorrow, October 1, until October 8, Comelec will start accepting applications for candidates in the May 2022 national elections.

In Cebu, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, who is seeking reelection, will be facing former Tourism Sec. Ace Durano. Durano’s running mate is Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III.

As of September 28, the voting population of Cebu, including the three cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, has reached 3.2 million.

This number is expected to increase following the extension of voters registration which will resume this October 9. /rcg

